M&S to cut 300 jobs as it axes managers

Marks and Spencer is cutting another 300 jobs as it seeks to reduce its costs.

The retailer is looking to axe a range of management roles throughout the business.

It is cutting store, commercial and operations managers – and is reducing the number of section managers.

There will also be job cuts for visual managers, who arrange product displays in stores.

A company spokesperson said: “M&S is transforming and this is a tough but necessary decision to take to ensure our stores support the future of the business and provide the best service for our customers.”

M&S has outlined plans to close 100 stores by 2022, and the executive team has not ruled out further closures beyond this. The business is looking to reduce its costs by £350 million by 2021.

At M&S’ annual general meeting, chairman Archie Norman described the retailer’s store estate as a “drag on performance”.

M&S has already announced that it is closing its warehouses in Warrington and Neasden, and chief executive Steve Rowe has said the future of the Donnington warehouse was under review.

M&S reported a 62.1% fall in pre-tax profit to £66.8 million in the year to March 31 as it was dragged down by £321.1 million in costs linked to store closures.

Press Association