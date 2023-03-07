Mr Kipling firm Premier Foods hikes profit outlook as sales surge

Mr Kipling cake firm Premier Foods also has brands such as Ambrosia, Batchelors and Sharwood’s.

Mr Kipling cake firm Premier Foods has hiked its annual profit outlook as sales growth remains in double digits thanks to a strong performance in its grocery arm.

The group, which makes a raft of well-known brands such as Oxo cubes and Bisto, said it is on track for sales in its fourth quarter to be at least 10% higher than a year ago.

This is putting it on track to beat earnings expectations, with underlying pre-tax profits set to be around £135 million over the year to April 1, which will be about 10% higher than in 2021-22, according to the firm.

Trading profit is expected at around £155 million, up from £141.2 million the previous year.

The group said its grocery business “continues to lead the way, with broad-based growth and further market share gains”.

It also said its sweet treats division was showing an “improving trend” while the international business is set to post another quarter of strong sales growth.

The update comes less than two months after Premier Foods said sales rose 12% in its third quarter to the end of December as it offset soaring costs with annual price rises and cost savings.

Grocery sales jumped 17.4% over the third quarter, with branded sales up 15.5%.

It also revealed at the time that it was planning to close its factory in Knighton, Staffordshire, in a move affecting about 300 jobs.

The firm said the site was “marginally” loss-making.

Premier – which also has brands such as Ambrosia, Batchelors and Sharwood’s – has 15 factories across the UK and employs 4,000 people.