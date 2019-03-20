Mozambique mourns and Zimbabwe buries dead from Cyclone Idai

Zimbabwe is retrieving and burying bodies as Mozambique begins three days of national mourning for victims of Cyclone Idai, one of the most destructive storms to hit southern Africa.

Zimbabwe is retrieving and burying bodies as Mozambique begins three days of national mourning for victims of Cyclone Idai, one of the most destructive storms to hit southern Africa.

The death toll is rising in both countries, but the full number killed and the extent of damage will only be known when torrential floodwaters recede.

Persistent rains are forecast until Thursday so it will be days before the plains of Mozambique drain towards the Indian Ocean.

Schoolchildren stranded by a collapsed bridge in Chimanimani (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP)

A sombre welcome is expected for Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa when he visits the hard-hit mountain community of Chimanimani on the eastern border with Mozambique.

About 300 people may have died in Zimbabwe as a result of the cyclone, say officials.

Some Zimbabwean bodies have been swept by rivers down the mountainside to Mozambique, according to officials.

Mozambican officials say its death toll is 200 and rising. President Filipe Nyusi said earlier this week that he expects fatalities to be more than 1,000.

Residents dig for victims (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP)

“Some of the peasants in Mozambique were calling some of our people to say, ‘We see bodies, we believe those bodies are coming from Zimbabwe’,” said July Moyo, Zimbabwe’s minister of local government.

Families congregated in Chipinge town, near Chimanimani, hoping to find ways to get to impassable areas where they expect to find bodies of relatives.

Churches, companies and individuals have donated clothes, food and other supplies to families that lost their homes.

International aid has started trickling in to ease the humanitarian crisis.

“Everyone is doubling, tripling, quadrupling whatever they were planning,” said Caroline Haga of the Red Cross in Beira, Mozambique, referring to supplies and aid workers.

“It’s much larger than anyone could ever anticipate.”

“This is the worst humanitarian crisis in Mozambique’s recent history. It is a humanitarian catastrophe for the people of Central Mozambique."



More updates from the team in #Beira as humanitarian needs emerge following #CycloneIdai 👉🏿 https://t.co/GtVM97uBkf pic.twitter.com/5cC67r8uwy — IFRC Africa (@IFRCAfrica) March 20, 2019

The European Union released 3.5 million euros (£3 million) in emergency aid, and the UK pledged up to £6 million. Neighbouring Tanzania’s military airlifted 238 tons of food and medicine.

Sacha Myers of Save the Children, speaking from Maputo, Mozambique, described rising floodwaters, “rivers and dams bursting their banks” and a death toll in the hundreds that is destined to climb.

She was awaiting the arrival of a cargo plane carrying 51 tons of emergency supplies, but said getting them where they needed to go remained difficult with roads washed away or submerged and few options for storage in dry areas.

The United Nations is deploying resources too, deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said, but logistics remain challenging and the hardest hit areas, including Chimanimani, remain inaccessible.

Press Association