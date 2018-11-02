News World News

Friday 2 November 2018

Mourners remember oldest victim of synagogue massacre

Rose Mallinger was 97.

Visitors walk past the hearse as they gather for the funeral of Rose Mallinger, 97 (Keith Srakocic/AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

The oldest of the 11 worshippers gunned down at their synagogue has been remembered at the final funeral this week in Pittsburgh.

Rabbi Aaron Bisno said the injured daughter of 97-year-old Rose Mallinger attended Friday’s funeral with a nurse.

The 61-year-old daughter has been in hospital since Saturday’s massacre at the Tree Of Life Synagogue.

A painted rock in memory of Rose Mallinger, 97 (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

Ms Mallinger’s family said the synagogue was the centre of Ms Mallinger’s “very active life”.

They said she retained her intelligence and sharp wit until the end.

The three congregations that used the Tree Of Life synagogue plan a joint Shabbat service at another temple on Saturday, while a prayer vigil is planned outside their desecrated house of worship.

