Motorway overpass collapses in India
Police said the collapse occurred in the Majerhat neighbourhood of Kolkata.
A motorway overpass has collapsed in the Indian city of Kolkata, police said, but there was no immediate word on deaths or injuries.
A police official said the collapse occurred on Tuesday afternoon in the Majerhat neighbourhood.
TV reports from the scene showed a broken section that appeared to be roughly 100ft long.
About half a dozen vehicles had fallen with the section of concrete.
Police and firefighters used cutting tools to try to free people from the wreckage.
Press Association