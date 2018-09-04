News World News

Motorway overpass collapses in India

Police said the collapse occurred in the Majerhat neighbourhood of Kolkata.

By Associated Press Reporters

A motorway overpass has collapsed in the Indian city of Kolkata, police said, but there was no immediate word on deaths or injuries.

A police official said the collapse occurred on Tuesday afternoon in the Majerhat neighbourhood.

TV reports from the scene showed a broken section that appeared to be roughly 100ft long.

About half a dozen vehicles had fallen with the section of concrete.

Police and firefighters used cutting tools to try to free people from the wreckage.

