Monday 30 April 2018

Motorist dead after dust storm sparks 29-vehicle crash

Police in Nebraska said the dust from farm fields reduced visibility on a major road to ‘practically zero’.

Emergency personnel at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash caused by dust blown from farm fields in Nebraska/AP)
By Associated Press reporters

One person has died after a dust storm triggered a 29-vehicle pile-up in eastern Nebraska.

Nebraska State Patrol said visibility was reduced to ‘practically zero’ on Sunday as dust from farm fields blew across Interstate 80 near York.

Police said the hazardous conditions caused a chain-reaction crash that left 15 people injured, including one person who later died.

Winds gusts of 60mph were reported in the area of the crash, which saw two miles of the interstate closed for almost three hours.

Press Association

