Mother who lost leg to cancer stars in video to mark Race for Life milestone

Chantelle Cox, second from right, with celebrities including Mr Motivator, Anthea Turner, Leslie Ash and Terry Coldwell (Matt Crossick/PA)

By Lauren Gilmour, PA Scotland

A young mother who lost her leg to cancer has starred in a video to celebrate 30 years of Race for Life, just weeks after learning to walk with a prosthetic limb.