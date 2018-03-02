Mother cited in BBC report on torture and police abuse is arrested
The broadcast has dominated Egypt’s media over recent days, with pro-government commentators branding it as another attempt to defame the country.
A mother who accused Egyptian police of torturing her daughter and being behind her disappearance in a BBC report which angered authorities has been arrested.
A human rights lawyer who initially reported Oum Zubeida’s detention has now gone missing.
Ezzat Ghoneim, of the Egyptian Coordination for Rights and Freedoms, reported on social media that Ms Zubeida had been arrested on Wednesday.
His organisation now says Mr Ghoneim himself disappeared on his way home on Thursday evening and has not been heard of since.
Both Mr Ezzat’s and Ms Zubeida’s mobile phones are currently switched off.
The BBC report included interviews with activists and other individuals describing police abuses.
