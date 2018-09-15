News World News

Saturday 15 September 2018

Mother and child among 12 dead as Typhoon Mangkhut batters Philippines

A total of 12 people have been killed mostly in landslides and in damage caused by the winds and rain

A resident walks beside a toppled basketball court after Typhoon Mangkhut barreled across Tuguegarao city(Aaron Favila/AP)
Aaron Favila and Joeal Calupitan

At least 12 people have died in the northern Philippines in the wake of Typhoon Mangkhut, mostly in landslides and houses that got pummelled by the storm’s fierce winds and rain.

Presidential adviser Francis Tolentino says the dead included an infant and another child who were among four people killed in a landslide in Nueva Vizcaya, one of several provinces battered by the typhoon on Saturday.

Residents collect coconuts which fell due to strong winds from Typhoon Mangkhut in Tuguegarao city (Aaron Favila/AP)

Mr Tolentino says that at least two other people are missing and the death toll could climb to 16 once other casualty reports are verified.

He added that about 87,000 people have been evacuated from high-risk areas and advised not to return home until the danger has passed.

Mangkhut slammed ashore before dawn on Saturday in Cagayan province in the north-east and is on target to hit southern China on Sunday.

