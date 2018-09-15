Mother and child among 12 dead as Typhoon Mangkhut batters Philippines

At least 12 people have died in the northern Philippines in the wake of Typhoon Mangkhut, mostly in landslides and houses that got pummelled by the storm’s fierce winds and rain.

At least 12 people have died in the northern Philippines in the wake of Typhoon Mangkhut, mostly in landslides and houses that got pummelled by the storm’s fierce winds and rain.

Presidential adviser Francis Tolentino says the dead included an infant and another child who were among four people killed in a landslide in Nueva Vizcaya, one of several provinces battered by the typhoon on Saturday.

Residents collect coconuts which fell due to strong winds from Typhoon Mangkhut in Tuguegarao city (Aaron Favila/AP)

Mr Tolentino says that at least two other people are missing and the death toll could climb to 16 once other casualty reports are verified.

He added that about 87,000 people have been evacuated from high-risk areas and advised not to return home until the danger has passed.

Mangkhut slammed ashore before dawn on Saturday in Cagayan province in the north-east and is on target to hit southern China on Sunday.

Press Association