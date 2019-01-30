Mother (22) with baby dies after falling down New York subway stairs

A young mother has died after falling down stairs at a Manhattan subway station while holding her one-year-old daughter.

Malaysia Goodson, from Stamford in Connecticut, fell down the stairs at a midtown Manhattan station at around 8pm on Monday, police said.

The 22-year-old was unconscious when police arrived. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her child was unharmed in the incident.

Police said it is unknown whether the child was in a pram during the fall, as initially reported by authorities.

"I wish I could have helped her," Ms Goodson's 23-year-old brother, Shawn Goodson, told The New York Times .

He said his sister was a protective, caring mother.

It was not immediately clear whether Ms Goodson had a medical issue that caused her death or whether she died from the fall. The city's medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), which also is investigating, called Ms Goodson's death "a heartbreaking tragedy".

Only about a quarter of New York City's 472 subway stations have lifts and the lifts that do exist are often out of service.

Shams Tarek, an MTA spokesman, said the Seventh Avenue B-D-E station where Ms Goodson fell does have escalators. Parents are generally advised not to use escalators with pram, however.

