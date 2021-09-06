| 14.9°C Dublin

Most of New Zealand to emerge from lockdown on Tuesday

Auckland will remain under special measures.

The Parliament buildings stand in the central business district of Wellington, New Zealand (Nick Perry/PA) Expand

Close

The Parliament buildings stand in the central business district of Wellington, New Zealand (Nick Perry/PA)

The Parliament buildings stand in the central business district of Wellington, New Zealand (Nick Perry/PA)

The Parliament buildings stand in the central business district of Wellington, New Zealand (Nick Perry/PA)

By Associated Press Reporter

Most of New Zealand will move out of lockdown on Tuesday, the government has announced.

However the largest city of Auckland will remain in the strictest type of lockdown until at least next week.

The nation has been battling an outbreak of the Delta variant of the coronavirus since last month.

(PA Graphics) Expand

Close

(PA Graphics)

(PA Graphics)

(PA Graphics)

All recent cases have been found in Auckland, including 20 that were found on Monday.

There have been a total of 821 cases found in the outbreak.

The government is pursuing an unusual strategy of trying to eliminate the virus entirely.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy