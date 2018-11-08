The mayor of Moscow has decreed that a square near the headquarters of Russia’s foreign intelligence service should be named after British double agent Kim Philby.

The mayor of Moscow has decreed that a square near the headquarters of Russia’s foreign intelligence service should be named after British double agent Kim Philby.

Moscow square to be named after British double agent Kim Philby

Sergei Sobyanin signed the order amid tensions between Russia and Britain over the nerve agent poisoning of Russian former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury.

Philby joined MI6 in 1940, eventually heading its counter-espionage division and serving as intelligence liaison with the United States.

Kim Philby is being honoured in Moscow (PA)

He resigned in 1951 under suspicion that he had tipped off two other double agents, who fled to Moscow.

Philby defected to the Soviet Union in 1963, where he died in 1988.

Press Association