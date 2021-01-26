Morrisons investigating cause of card payment issues

Payments processor ACI has apologised to shoppers at the Co-op and Morrisons for the inconvenience caused following card payment issues (Danny Lawson/PA)

Morrisons is investigating after some shoppers at its supermarkets and in Co-op stores struggled to make card payments.

Earlier, ACI, which processes payments for the retailers, apologised for the inconvenience caused.

IT issues had affected card payments at Co-op and Morrisons. ACI said it had been working to resolve the problems.

We are no longer experiencing issues with card payments and are working very closely with our partner ACI to investigate what happened Morrisons

ACI said: “Customer relationships and the stability of our systems remain an absolute priority for ACI Worldwide. We apologise to shoppers for any inconvenience caused.”

A statement issued by Morrisons on Tuesday said: “We are no longer experiencing issues with card payments and are working very closely with our partner ACI to investigate what happened.”

Many shoppers have been using cards and contactless payments during the coronavirus pandemic in preference to cash, although a recent Bank of England study concluded the risk of catching coronavirus from banknotes is low.

The BBC reported that the issue in some Co-op stores meant self-service checkouts had to be closed, requiring customers to queue to be served at tills manned by staff.

Mu local Co-op too.

Staff said it's been a problem all day.

Customers had to dash over to use the in-store cash machine then pay in cash. Long queues!!

Strangely, after my Barclays Debit Card was "declined" I tried my Smile Card and that worked first time! — David of Nottingham (@DavidofNotting1) January 25, 2021

It said long queues were seen outside some of the Co-op’s convenience stores from Sunday amid the snow, and customers were encouraged to pay using cash.

The Co-op described the issue as intermittent and said it only prevented a small percentage of transactions from being processed.

Twitter users described long queues and customers having to dash over to an in-store cash machine in order to be able to pay.

