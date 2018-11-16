News World News

Friday 16 November 2018

More than 40 killed in bus accident in Zimbabwe

The accident happened in Gwanda district, about 340 miles south of Harare, Zimbabwe’s capital.

Emergency services stand near to a burnt out bus (AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

More than 40 people have been killed in a bus accident in Zimbabwe, police said.

Police spokeswoman Charity Charamba said that at least 20 more were injured, some with severe burns, in the accident on Thursday night.

Ms Charamba said she does not have details about the cause of the accident.

Photos posted on Twitter by the Zimbabwe Red Cross show the remains of a bus that was completely incinerated.

