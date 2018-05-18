News World News

Friday 18 May 2018

More than 100 people feared dead after plane crashes on take off from Havana

TOPSHOT - Emergency personnel works at the site of the accident after a Cubana de Aviacion aircraft crashed after taking off from Havana's Jose Marti airport on May 18, 2018. A Cuban state airways passenger plane with 113 people on board crashed on shortly after taking off from Havana's airport, state media reported. The Boeing 737 operated by Cubana de Aviacion crashed
Independent.ie Newsdesk

More than 100 people are feared dead after a Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana crashed on take-off from Jose Marti International Airport in Havana.

The plane, with 104 passengers and nine crew aboard, ploughed into a farm field where firefighters sprayed the charred fuselage with hoses.

A worker at Havana's Calixto Garcia hospital told Reuters three victims of the accident had arrived so far. One had died from burns and other trauma and the other two were in a serious state.

The ruling Communist Party newspaper, Granma, said three people had survived.

Officials said the plane was headed to the eastern city of Holguin when it crashed between the airport in southern Havana and the nearby town of Santiago de las Vegas.

The plane lay in a field of yuca-root plants and appeared heavily damaged and burnt.

Firefighters were trying to extinguish its smouldering remains.

Government officials including President Miguel Diaz-Canel rushed to the site, along with a large number of emergency medical workers and ambulances.

He told Agence France Presse: "It appears there is a high number of victims."

Residents of the rural area said they had seen some survivors being taken away in ambulances.

A military officer said there appeared to have been only three survivors in critical condition, but other officials declined to confirm that figure.

The plane was rented by Cubana, which has taken many of its ageing planes out of service in recent months due to mechanical problems.

Cuba's First Vice-President, Salvador Valdes Mesa, met on Thursday with Cubana officials to discuss improvements in its heavily criticised service.

Press Association

