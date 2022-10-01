| 10.3°C Dublin

More than 100 football fans and two police officers killed in Indonesia stampede

The incident occurred at a Indonesian Premier League game between Persebaya Surabaya and Arema Malang.

Clashes between supporters of two Indonesian football teams in East Java province killed at least 125 fans and two police officers, with police saying most of the victims were trampled to death (Yudha Prabowo/AP) Expand

Clashes between supporters of two Indonesian football teams in East Java province killed at least 125 fans and two police officers, with police saying most of the victims were trampled to death.

Several brawls between supporters of the two rival teams were reported inside the stadium after the Indonesian Premier League game ended with Persebaya Surabaya beating Arema Malang 3-2.

The fights prompted riot police to fire tear gas, which caused panic among supporters, said East Java police chief Nico Afinta.

Plain-clothed officers stand near the wreckage of damaged police vehicles amid the clashes (Yudha Prabowo/AP) Expand

Hundreds of people ran to an exit gate in an effort to avoid the tear gas. Some suffocated in the chaos and others were trampled, with 34 killed almost instantly.

More than 300 were rushed to nearby hospitals to treat injuries but many died on the way and during treatment, Mr Afinta said.

He said the death toll is likely still increasing, since many of about 180 injured victims’ conditions were deteriorating.

