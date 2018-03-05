News World News

Monday 5 March 2018

More Carillion workers set to lose their jobs

Almost half of Carillion’s workers have now found ongoing employment, but 1,458 jobs have been lost.

The Official Receiver said 8,216 jobs have been saved since Carillion went into liquidation in January (Pat Hurst/PA)
The Official Receiver said 8,216 jobs have been saved since Carillion went into liquidation in January (Pat Hurst/PA)

By Alan Jones, Press Association Industrial Correspondent

Another 87 former workers at collapsed construction giant Carillion are being made redundant, taking the total so far to almost 1,500.

A further 150 workers will transfer to firms which have picked up contracts Carillion was delivering.

The Official Receiver said 8,216 jobs have been saved since the company went into liquidation in January.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News