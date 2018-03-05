More Carillion workers set to lose their jobs
Almost half of Carillion’s workers have now found ongoing employment, but 1,458 jobs have been lost.
Another 87 former workers at collapsed construction giant Carillion are being made redundant, taking the total so far to almost 1,500.
A further 150 workers will transfer to firms which have picked up contracts Carillion was delivering.
The Official Receiver said 8,216 jobs have been saved since the company went into liquidation in January.
Press Association