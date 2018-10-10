‘Monstrous’ Hurricane Michael strengthens to Category 4 storm

Hurricane Michael has become an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm, US experts have warned.

Hurricane Michael has become an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm, US experts have warned.

The US National Hurricane Centre said the eye of Michael was about 180 miles south-south-west of Panama City, Florida, at 2am local time (7am BST).

A satellite image shows Hurricane Michael in the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday (NOAA via AP)

Michael is expected to become one of the Florida Panhandle’s worst hurricanes in memory with a life-threatening storm surge of up to 13ft.

Florida officials said roughly 375,000 people up and down the Gulf Coast had been urged or ordered to evacuate.

Evacuations spanned 22 counties from the Florida Panhandle into north central Florida.

Press Association