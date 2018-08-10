Torrential monsoon rains have killed at least 26 people in flooding, landslides and house collapses in the southern Indian state of Kerala, with more than 15,500 people taking shelter in state-run relief camps.

Monsoon rains cause deadly flooding and landslides in India

Top elected state official Pinarayi Vijayan said the flood situation has become “very grim”, with the opening of sluice gates of nearly two dozen overflowing water reservoirs.

Nearly 200 army soldiers have joined rescue workers in the worst-hit Ayannkulu, Idukki and Wayanad areas, a relief official said.

Water gushes out following heavy rain in Kozhikode, Kerala state (AP)

At least 26 people have been killed in the state since Wednesday, said the official.

Monsoon rains kill hundreds of people every year in India.

The monsoon season runs from June to September.

Press Association