Monkeys missing after lab transport truck crashes

The vehicle was carrying around 100 of the creatures.

Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the junction with Interstate 80 near Danville (Bloomsburg Press Enterprise via AP) Expand

By AP Reporters

Several monkeys are missing after a truck carrying about 100 of the creatures to a laboratory was involved in a crash Friday in Pennsylvania.

Authorities are searching for at least three of the monkeys that appeared to have escaped the vehicle.

The truck carrying the primates collided with a dump truck in Montour County, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Andrea Pelachick told the Daily Item.

Several of the monkeys are still on the loose (Bloomsburg Press Enterprise via AP) Expand

The truck had been on its way to a lab, Ms Pelachick said.

Authorities have asked residents who might see the monkeys to call state police.

It is unclear if any people or animals were injured in the crash.

