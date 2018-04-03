Monkey 'kidnapped and killed baby' say family
A MONKEY scooped up a baby and took him away as he slept in his home according to the boy's mother.
AFP news agency reports that the mother raised the alarm after the monkey leaped over a nearby roof and disappeared with the baby.
Following a day of searching for the infant the boy's body was found in a well behind the family home.
It is suspected the animal dropped the baby.
Authorities in India told the BBC the case was very unusual and said that monkeys are known to attack people and property in the area this is the first case of its kind.
Online Editors