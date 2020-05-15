Moneysupermarket snaps up Just Eat boss as next chief

Moneysupermarket has named its new boss (ASA/PA)

Moneysupermarket Group has poached the boss of food delivery giant Just Eat to be its next chief.

Peter Duffy will join the price comparison specialist as its chief executive at the start of September.

He joins the business from Just Eat, where he has led the company through its mega-merger with Dutch firm Takeaway.com over the past year.

Mr Duffy took the role after Peter Plumb was ousted from Just Eat in January 2019, having previously worked as easyJet’s chief commercial officer and marketing director at Audi UK.

Moneysupermarket’s current chief, Mark Lewis, announced in February his intention to step down from the business.

Mr Duffy said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Moneysupermarket Group, a company I have always admired.

“We are here to save customers money, and with people facing so much uncertainty at the moment, this has never been more important.

“I’m really looking forward to working with the team on their exciting plans to bring more savings to more people.”

Robin Freestone, chairman of Moneysupermarket, said: “After an extensive search, we’re pleased to appoint Peter Duffy as our new CEO.

“He has the track record we’re looking for: Experience of digital businesses and a dynamic leadership style that’s been honed in fast-moving trading environments, including nearly seven years at easyJet.

“We thank Mark for his leadership over the past three-and-a-half years and wish him well.

“Mark and the team have set a clear strategy for the group and helped households save over £6 billion.”

