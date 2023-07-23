Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury engaged

Home > World News Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury engagedTommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague. Photo: Ian West/PACharlotte McLaughlinToday at 22:39Molly-Mae Hague has announced she has got engaged to Tommy Fury. Latest World NewsSpain election: Conservative Popular Party wins narrow margin but without majority to topple socialistsMolly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury engagedWhite-bearded Wisconsin man wins Hemingway look-alike contest on birthdayCyclist brought back from brink aims to be first Scottish Tour de France winnerIrish founder of Ukraine suicide prevention hotline says calls are up six-foldHolidays and flights to Greek island ravaged by fire cancelledDoctor scales peaks across 32 counties in fundraising tribute to sister-in-lawRAF war veteran, 99, is special guest at Lossiemouth’s friends and family dayRussian tourists flock to Crimea for a beach holiday – even though war is raging just up the roadChina’s foreign minister hasn’t been seen in nearly a month amid claims of an affairShow more Top StoriesVideosSevere flooding shows entire road blocked off in border town CommentDavid Quinn: Scare tactics on climate change serve only to amplify the alarmistsCrimeScissor Sisters case: ‘I spoke to Linda Mulhall and she agreed to show us where she had put Farah’s head’HurlingFour in-a-row glory for Limerick as Treaty take down Kilkenny with devastating All-Ireland final blitz Latest NewsMoreWorld NewsSpain election: Conservative Popular Party wins narrow margin but without majority to topple socialists23:44Celebrity NewsHumza Yousaf visits popular Highland music festival with family23:40Celebrity NewsVictoria and David Beckham sing Spice Girls hit after Inter Miami’s Messi scores23:25Celebrity NewsBarbenheimer: Vue cinema chain reports biggest weekend since 201923:00League of IrelandDundalk identify supporter who allegedly racially abused Shamrock Rovers player22:58World NewsMolly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury engaged22:39Celebrity NewsMolly-Mae Hague announces engagement to Tommy Fury22:30League of IrelandWatch: Stephen Bradley backs Johnny Kenny to bounce back after open-goal miss in Dundalk defeat22:28HurlingEddie Brennan: If you don't take your chances against Limerick, it'll bite you in the a**e at some point – and it did21:53League of IrelandGalway United defeat Cliftonville to claim inaugural All-Island Cup21:07