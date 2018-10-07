Mogg-mentum grows for the Tory Party’s poshest boy

The floppy-haired hero of the Brexiteers, Jacob Rees-Mogg, once took exception to a story doing the rounds that he went canvassing for votes in a Bentley with his nanny during an election.

He was quite indignant. The MP insisted that the car in which he tried to win support from the electorate of East Fife in Scotland was not a Bentley.

It was in fact his dear mother’s Mercedes — on this occasion, he had decided to leave the Bentley at home.

The account of the role of his nanny in his rise to political stardom was of course entirely accurate.

Young investor: Rees-Mogg was reading the FT from the age of eight

As he has remarked himself, the 49-year-old does not believe in the “nanny state” — but he does value, and indeed cherish, the services of a good nanny.

In letters to his own nanny Veronica Crook when he was away at school , young Jacob liked to refer to her as “My darling Old Woom”.

Rees-Mogg, now the MP for North East Somerset and nicknamed the “Honourable Member for the Eighteenth Century”, is quite unlike any politician that one would ever encounter on a saunter through Leinster House.

Some of our own breed may have privileged upbringings, but they tend to go out of their way to downplay the fact.

It is considered a good idea to conceal any hint of a silver spoon in the mouth.

Rees-Mogg, by contrast, flaunts his other-worldly privilege at every opportunity — his plummy tones, his Eton education, and his stately pile in the rolling hills of Somerset — and uses it as his unique selling point.

Jacob Rees-Mogg speaking this week at a Leave Means Leave event

As one observer remarked this week, his cooing Tory fan base love the costume drama drawl — the Edwardian purr redolent of a dowager’s pince-nez, a mahogany chaise longue — or a jolly game of croquet on the front lawn with a glass of Pimm’s.

It’s all perfectly spiffing until one realises that this is a man who could play a role in the future of our country through Brexit. Rees-Mogg is a leading actor in the unfolding drama. He is among the bookies’ favourites to be the next Tory prime minister.

This week at the Conservative Party conferences, he was mobbed by admirers — a startling phenomenon known as Moggmania — and proudly told a rapt audience: “I have been very fortunate to grow up in a happy family with two parents who remained married to each other — with a famous nanny looking after me.”

Yes, it’s that nanny again. Having brought him up, the same woman now looks after his own six children, including the youngest, Sixtus Dominic Boniface.

Until the Brexit vote of two years ago, Rees-Mogg could be casually dismissed as a cartoonish upper-class twit, laden with affectations that seem to be lifted straight from the novels of PG Wodehouse.

But now the Moggster is an influential figure in the Conservative Party, as the leading standard bearer alongside Boris Johnson of the cause of a hard brexit — or “a clean brexit” as he prefers to call it, perhaps to avoid the connotations of a thump on the head.

He is chairman of the European Research Group (ERG), a eurosceptic group in the Tory Party that is pressing Theresa May hard for an arrangement modelled on the EU’s trading relationship with Canada.

It is all perfectly simple, they assure us: popping over to Newry from Dundalk will be as straightforward as a weekend jaunt to Vancouver.

Rees-Mogg and his chums want a free-trade relationship between the UK and the EU, but they want no truck with the EU Customs Union and the Single Market that brought Britain prosperity, but too many foreigners into the bargain.

They insist that some kind of wizard “new technology”, and inspections away from the actual frontier, would prevent any requirement for border posts between North and South.

Not that they have thought about it all that much. The Moggites are hazy on the detail about how this new technology that is supposed to save us from border posts will work.

The Rees-Mogg approach is inevitably seen by critics — most notably those who actually have to live in the areas affected — as a guarantee of a hard border.

The ERG’s plan is seen as so wildly impractical that it will never be implemented, but Rees-Mogg and his pals can still put a spanner in the works — and prevent a workable solution to the Brexit conundrum by trying to block any kind of compromise in parliament.

Like many of his Brexiteer comrades, he conjures up the notion of the Irish border as an insignificant boundary — with little traffic, other than a few trailers of cattle, and maybe the odd keg of beer.

Rees-Mogg did not feel it was necessary to visit the border to see for himself what it was like, until he was brought along by Sky News in the summer.

He has told his fawning audience of Tory fans: “I don’t care if a few hundredweight of beef is smuggled across the Irish border. It will make no odds to the British economy. We have no obligation to put any border up. Full stop.

“Challenge the EU to do it. I just don’t believe that they will, and I don’t believe that the Irish will agree to them doing it.”

But then over the summer, a video emerged from the Brexit referendum campaign of Rees-Mogg painting a somewhat contradictory picture of the border.

It brought to mind images of army watchtowers, barbed wire and rifles pointed rather rudely into car windows.

In the short video, Rees-Mogg declared: “Ireland would not be a free-for-all.

“It would be perfectly possible to continue with historic arrangements to make sure there wasn’t a great loophole in the way people could get into the UK.”

He also said: “There would be our ability, as we had during the Troubles, to have people inspected.

“It’s not a border that everyone has to go through every day, but, of course, for security reasons during the Troubles, we kept a very close eye on the border to try and stop gun-running and things like that.”

That type of Brexit would not be all that jolly at all — and even the stuffed shirts and blowhards in the diehard DUP have baulked at Rees-Mogg’s suggestions of army checkpoints and security inspections.

None of this would have dented the old Etonian’s popularity at the Tory conference this week, where the border issue was seen as little more than an awkward pimple on the backside of a gin-soaked sergeant-major.

The Irish border is portrayed in these quarters as an irritant, blocking the glorious path to the sunny uplands of Brexit, where Britain restores its imperial might by re-engaging with its former colonies — and keeps those pesky immigrants out, once and for all.

Rees-Mogg has become the darling of the Conservative grassroots, a man who peppers his conversations with Latin phrases, and likens Brexit to glorious English victories on the battlefield — Agincourt, Trafalgar and Crécy.

Despite his initial reluctance to visit our troublesome border, Rees-Mogg told the Tories this week: “We are the Conservative and Unionist party, no Conservative would do anything to harm the union and that crucially includes Northern Ireland.

“It’s as much a part of my country as Somerset…”

Before Britain ever decided to quit the EU, he declared the plans of Brussels eurocrats to be the “work of the devil”.

And in a characteristic flourish, he used the longest word ever recorded in the British Houses of Parliament when lambasting the EU judiciary: “Let me indulge in the floccinaucinihilipilification of EU judges”.

He later defined the word as “the action or habit of estimating as worthless”.

And he regularly makes lists of notable quotes with gems such as: “The right to bear arms is in our own Bill of Rights, where there is the right to bear arms because of the need to maintain a Protestant militia — which fortunately has gone out of fashion in more modern times”, and: “How are we going to revive this economy if we do not encourage the small business man, and the tall business man, too?”

Rees-Mogg may carefully cultivate the fogeyish image, but he also seems remarkably attuned to the needs of the social media generation as he builds up his reactionary fan base.

His first words on Twitter were inevitably in Latin: “Tempora mutantur, et nos mutamur in illis (The times change, and we change with them)”.

An Instagram account chronicles his life with his wife, Helena De Chair, a scion of one of the wealthiest families in Britain, and his six children.

In one of Rees-Mogg’s Instagram photos, there is a picture of a mug bearing the legend: “Keep Calm and wear your double-breasted pyjamas.”

Born into the upper classes as the son of William Rees-Mogg, editor of The Times, Jacob seemed destined to attract attention from day one, and the persona seemed to be moulded from an early age.

A woman sent to interview him from the upper-crust Tatler magazine when he was just 16 noted that he wore a dark suit, dark tie, white shirt, and black brogues: “He speaks sonorously and in paragraphs, nodding away like a Latin master.”

He was already reading the Financial Times at the age of eight, and used a £50 inheritance from a dear departed uncle to invest in the stock market. By the age of 11, he had already made decent profits from his investments, and turned up at shareholders’ meetings to give speeches.

Rees-Mogg never really got into trouble much at school, but he once recalled how he had been sent out of class twice: the first time for wearing a large Tory rosette on his lapel; and a second time after arguing with a teacher about the infallibility of the Pope. Rees-Mogg is a devout Catholic who is opposed to abortion.

When he is not regaling listeners about the evils of Brussels eurocrats and all their works, Rees-Mogg busies himself making money.

Before he became an MP, he set up an investment company, Somerset Capital Management, with two others, and last year reportedly earned over €200,000 as a co-partner.

The firm raised some eyebrows when it was reported that two of its funds were based in Ireland.

The business, which invests millions in emerging markets, issued a stark warning over Brexit earlier this year, suggesting there would be “considerable uncertainty” as Britain leaves the EU.

In a statement, the company said: “Our decision to choose Ireland as a domicile had absolutely nothing to do with Brexit.”

Earlier this year, he rejected press speculation he is planning to challenge Theresa May for the Conservative party leadership.

“I don’t wish to be prime minister,” he told the BBC, before going on to say that his “only ambition” was to make Brexit happen.

Some political observers will take this declaration with a pinch of salt, pointing out that from an early age he has seen himself as a man destined for the top.

In the age of Brexit and Trump, when the implausible can become reality, it would be foolish to rule him out.

