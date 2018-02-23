News World News

Friday 23 February 2018

Modi hugs Trudeau amid Canada embarrassment over convict party invitation

A man convicted of trying to kill an Indian politician in the 1980s had been invited to a party for the Canadian PM in New Delhi.

India Canada
India Canada

By Associated Press Reporters

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted his Canadian counterpart, Justin Trudeau, with a hug, a day after embarrassed Canadian diplomats had to rescind an invitation to a man convicted of attempting to kill an Indian politician during a visit to Canada in the 1980s.

Jaspal Atwal, a former member of a banned Sikh separatist group, had been invited to a party for Mr Trudeau at Canada’s High Commission in New Delhi on Thursday evening.

ipanews_b97643b9-b125-4408-b896-ce5cbff7aee5_embedded235171624
India Canada

Canada quickly withdrew the invitation once it was discovered, with Mr Trudeau telling reporters: “The individual in question never should have received an invitation.”

Mr Trudeau, who is in India an eight-day visit, met Mr Modi on Friday.

ipanews_b97643b9-b125-4408-b896-ce5cbff7aee5_embedded235172960
India Canada

Canada’s Sikh population includes some who support a breakaway Sikh state inside India.

Press Association

Promoted Links

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editors Choice

Also in World News