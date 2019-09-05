Mobile sales plunge at Dixons Carphone amid ‘long-term turnaround’

Dixons Carphone saw sales in its loss-making mobile business continue to plummet in the first quarter, but told investors it is still on track with trading for the year.

Dixons Carphone saw sales in its loss-making mobile business continue to plummet in the first quarter, but told investors it is still on track with trading for the year.

The group reported flat revenues for the quarter to July 17, as growth in electrical sales was offset by the slump in its mobile arm.

The Carphone Warehouse owner blamed a “challenging mobile market” as it posted a 10% slump in like-for-like sales for its UK & Ireland mobile division.

It comes after the retailer posted a £259 million pre-tax loss for the year to April as it was hit by UK consumers moving away from longer phone contracts.

Dixons Carphone said it is “on track” for its long-term transformation, driven by “further gains” in improving online, credit and services for customers.

Like-for-like group electrical sales rose 3% as it was particularly buoyed by international growth, with its business outside the UK posting 4% growth.

Sales jumped 2% in its UK & Ireland electricals business on the back of strong performances in white goods.

The company said it also saw strong sales for tablets and gaming products, but this was slightly offset by a decline in large screen TVs compared with 2018, which was buoyed by the football World Cup.

It held firm on its full-year guidance despite warning that the economic and political climate remains “volatile”.

Alex Baldock, group chief executive of Dixons Carphone, said: “We’re on track with both our trading this year and our longer-term transformation.

“The mobile market is as challenging as expected, underlining the need for the decisive actions that we set out in June.

“We remain committed to growing electricals sales and headline profits in UK & Ireland and international this year, and to this being the trough year for mobile losses.”

PA Media