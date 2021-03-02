Mitt Romney ‘doing better’ after fall

Republican Senator Mitt Romney said that he was knocked unconscious in a fall over the weekend but was now ‘doing better’ (J Scott Applewhite/AP)

Republican Senator Mitt Romney said that he was knocked unconscious in a fall over the weekend but is now “doing better”.

The Utah representative said the accident happened when he was spending time with his grandchildren in Boston.

He told reporters he was taken to a hospital and got stitches on his right eyebrow and lip.

“I had kind of a tough, tough weekend. I went to CPAC — that was a problem,” Mr Romney joked, referring to the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida.

The 73-year-old did not attend the conference over the weekend, which was largely a celebration of former president Donald Trump.

Mr Romney, a longtime opponent of the former US leader, was one of just seven Republicans who voted to convict MrTrump in his Senate impeachment trial last month.

PA Media