Mitie sees revenues grow, but earnings held back

Outsourcer Mitie has said half-year earnings are set to remain flat or edge lower amid a “highly competitive” market and as the group invests to boost revenues.

The firm, which is in the second year of an overhaul, said overall good underlying earnings progress was being held back by its social housing, cleaning and care and custody divisions.

Shares dropped as much as 8% after the update, despite Mitie’s assurances that revenues are growing and earnings are in line with its expectations.

Chief executive Phil Bentley is leading an overhaul to turn around Mitie’s fortunes (Ben Fitzpatrick/Newscast/PA)

The group said revenues are set to lift by around 2% to 3% over its first half to September 30 and that it is on track for a “modest” rise in turnover for the full year.

But Mitie said its order book had fallen slightly since the financial year-end, even though it has secured a number of recent “significant wins”.

Chief executive Phil Bentley said: “The majority of our businesses are performing well and our larger contracts are delivering solid growth in volumes and profitability.

“We are maintaining our full-year guidance as project work volume is increasing, our in-year sales wins are growing, and like-for-like revenue growth has strengthened in the second quarter.”

He added: “The environment in our industry remains highly competitive, especially when it comes to contract renewals.”

Mr Bentley is leading a turnaround plan to eventually slash annual costs by £50 million by 2020.

The group expects to reduce annual costs by around £40 million in the current financial year.

Mitie was forced to launch the wide-ranging overhaul following a string of profit warnings amid a torrid time for outsourcing firms following the collapse of Carillion in January.

Under the plans, Mitie is simplifying its corporate structure, outsourcing and automating some back office functions, merging its London offices into one and also investing to increase its technology capabilities.

“We see technology, especially in our core businesses, playing an increasingly important part in differentiating our service delivery and improving margins, and therefore we are continuing to invest in the ‘Connected Workspace’ to accelerate growth,” said Mr Bentley.

