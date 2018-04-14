Mission Accomplished: Trump uses phrase that haunted Bush

On Saturday, President Trump tweeted: “A perfectly executed strike last night. Thank you to France and the United Kingdom for their wisdom and the power of their fine Military. Could not have had a better result. Mission Accomplished!”

In May 2003, President George W Bush stood on an aircraft carrier under a giant “Mission Accomplished” banner and declared that “major combat operations in Iraq have ended” — just six weeks after the invasion.

But the war dragged on for many years after that and the banner became a symbol of US misjudgments and mistakes in the long and costly conflict.