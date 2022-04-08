Missing divers in Malaysia surfaced before drifting apart, survivor says

The search and rescue operation for four foreign divers off the coast of Johor’s Mersing in Malaysia (Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency/AP)

The search for three Europeans, including two teenagers, who disappeared while diving off a southern Malaysian island has resumed for a third day.

Authorities said they hope to find them alive after Norwegian diving instructor Kristine Grodem was rescued on Thursday.

She said the four surfaced safely on Wednesday afternoon but drifted away from the boat and were separated by a strong current.

The group was diving in water about 50 feet deep at an island off the town of Mersing in the southern Johor state.

Ms Grodem, 35, was rescued by a tugboat about 22 miles from the dive site.

The missing divers are Alexia Alexandra Molina, 18, from France, Adrian Peter Chesters, 46, from Britain, and his Dutch son, Nathen Renze Chesters, 14.

Authorities have deployed two planes, 18 boats and about 90 personnel, including rescue divers, as they expanded the search area.

Maritime officials said Ms Grodem was providing dive training for the other three, who were seeking to obtain advanced diving licenses.

“Based on her account, the three others managed to surface. With their equipment, their full gear and their experience, we believe there is a strong chance of finding them alive,” district police chief Cyril Edward Nuing said on Thursday.

The boat’s skipper was detained for further investigation, while Johor’s state ruler suspended diving activities off Mersing.

There are five islands off the town that are popular dive spots for local residents and tourists.

Malaysia’s borders reopened to foreigners on April 1 after being closed for more than two years during the Covid-19 pandemic.