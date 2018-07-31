Miners power ahead on hope of improvement in US-China trade relations

Mining stocks were on the rise on Tuesday after reports suggested an improvement in relations between the US and China.

Mining stocks were on the rise on Tuesday after reports suggested an improvement in relations between the US and China.

Bloomberg reported that the two sides were holding private talks in the hope of averting a trade war, but no agreements had yet been made.

With China being the largest consumer of most commodities in the world, mining stocks were lifted.

Fresnillo, Anglo American and Glencore were among the top risers on the FTSE 100 by the close, rising by 4.2%, 3.2% and 2.9% respectively.

This lifted the index as a whole, which closed 0.62% or 47.91 points higher at 7,748.76.

On the continent, the Cac 40 in France and the Dax in Germany were up by 0.66% and 0.3% respectively.

Oil prices were falling following data which showed output in oil-exporting nations hit a high for the year in July. Brent crude was trading 0.89% lower at 74.650.

In currency markets, sterling was weaker, down by 0.1% against the euro at 1.120 and down 0.17% against the dollar at 1.310.

On a busy day of corporate announcements, BP unveiled the first rise in its dividend for almost four years as it posted a rise in profits, sending shares 7.8p higher to 573.3p.

The energy giant increased its dividend by 2.5% to 10.25 cents (7.8p) a share, and said its results had been aided by higher oil prices.

Dixons Carphone flagged that its massive data breach was far higher than first reported. Shares edged down 0.8p to 176.9p.

British Gas owner Centrica’s shares fell 3.95p to 148.75p when it reported a 20% slump in earnings at its residential supply arm and raised the prospect of further tariff hikes.

The group’s consumer arm saw underlying operating profits fall to £430 million after it was hit by last year’s pre-payment price cap, rising wholesale prices and a loss of customers.

Taylor Wimpey’s revenue fell 0.4% to £1.72 billion for the six months ended July 1, but profit before tax came in at £301 million, up 47% year-on-year from £205 million, helping lift shares 2.9p to 174.95p by the close.

Holiday giant Thomas Cook warned about a hit to annual earnings as the UK and European heatwave dented demand for last-minute trips abroad, shaving its shares by 0.95p to 95.9p.

Standard Chartered reported a jump in profits, but signalled that its costs were higher, knocking shares 8.8p to 688p.

For the six months ended June 30, underlying profit before tax at the bank was 2.4 billion US dollars (£1.8 billion), up 23% year-on-year, but operating expenses climbed 7% to 5.1 billion US dollars (£3.8 billion).

Builders’ merchant and Wickes owner Travis Perkins signalled it faced a blow to annual profits as Britons choose not to splash out on kitchen and bathroom upgrades.

Shares tumbled 144.5p to 1,196p when the group said its underlying earnings will be in the lower half of the expected range.

Investors gobbled up Greggs’s shares after it posted a rise in sales and hiked its dividend, boosting its share price by 92.5p to 1,054p.

Total sales for the 26 weeks ended June 30 were up 5.2% to £476 million, representing like-for-like sales growth of 1.5%.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Fresnillo up 42.2p to 1,039p, Admiral Group up 77.5p to 1,981p, Anglo American up 54.8p to 1,732.8p, and Direct Line Insurance Group up 10.8p to 343.9p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Just Eat down 53.4p to 793p, Kingfisher down 12.5p to 296.7p, Smith & Nephew down 37.5p to 1,320.5p, and Micro Focus International down 34.5p to 1,250p.

Press Association