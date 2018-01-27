Milos Zeman wins second term as Czech president after run-off vote
The 73-year-old received 51.8% of the vote, official statistics show.
Czech president Milos Zeman has been elected to a second five-year term after winning a run-off vote.
Near-complete results from the Czech Statistics Office showed Mr Zeman receiving 51.8% of the votes cast in the two-day second round election. His opponent, former Academy of Sciences head Jiri Drahos, polled 48.2%.
Mr Zeman is the country’s third president, after Vaclav Havel and Vaclav Klaus, since Czechoslovakia was split in 1993.
The 73-year-old former prime minister was elected in 2013 during the Czech Republic’s first presidential election decided by voters, not legislators.
Since then, he has divided the nation with his pro-Russian stance and support for closer ties with China.
Mr Drahos, a 68-year-old political newcomer, was viewed as more Western-oriented.
Press Association