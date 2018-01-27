Milos Zeman wins second term as Czech president after run-off vote

Near-complete results from the Czech Statistics Office showed Mr Zeman receiving 51.8% of the votes cast in the two-day second round election. His opponent, former Academy of Sciences head Jiri Drahos, polled 48.2%.

Mr Zeman is the country’s third president, after Vaclav Havel and Vaclav Klaus, since Czechoslovakia was split in 1993.

The 73-year-old former prime minister was elected in 2013 during the Czech Republic’s first presidential election decided by voters, not legislators.