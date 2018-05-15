Militant shot dead and 13 held after Indonesia suicide blasts

Surabaya police spokesman Frans Barung Mangera said the militant died in a shootout in a Surabaya neighbourhood with counter-terrorism police, who had tried to arrest him over possible involvement in the attacks that killed at least 12 people.

He said raids in Surabaya and its neighbouring cities of Malang and Pasuruan resulted in 13 arrests.

Officers inspect the site of an attack outside a church in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia (Trisnadi/AP)

Co-ordinated suicide bombings at three churches were carried out on Sunday by a family of six that included girls aged eight and 12.