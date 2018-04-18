Mikhail Gorbachev praises Barbara Bush for role in Cold War thaw

Former Soviet president Mikhail Gorbachev has said Barbara Bush built trust and friendship as the US built closer relations with its Cold War adversary.

Mr Gorbachev, whose last years in office overlapped the Bush presidency, praised the former first lady as warm and astute.

In a statement of condolence to the Bush family, Mr Gorbachev said: "I am deeply saddened by the death of Barbara, and on this day I remember everything was connected with us, our numerous meetings.

“Barbara did a lot to build trust and friendship between us. “She immediately developed a warm relationship with Raisa, they communicated easily and at ease.”

Mrs Bush, the wife of former US president George H.W. Bush, has died at 92. Raisa Gorbacheva died in 1999.

