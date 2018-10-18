News World News

Thursday 18 October 2018

Mike Pompeo says US will wait for inquiry before acting on missing journalist

The secretary of state spoke after returning from his visit to Saudi Arabia and Turkey where he discussed the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks with reporters (Evan Vucci/AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

US secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said he told Saudi Arabia’s rulers that the US takes “very seriously” the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

He said the US will await the outcome of investigations by the kingdom and Turkey before deciding how to respond.

Mr Pompeo addressed reporters after briefing President Donald Trump at the White House on his talks with leaders in Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

Mr Pompeo said the Saudis assured him they will conduct a “complete, thorough” investigation into Mr Khashoggi’s disappearance.

Mr Khashoggi is feared dead after entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul more than two weeks ago.

Press Association

