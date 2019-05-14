Mike Pompeo expected to discuss Iran, Syria and arms control in Russia

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo has arrived in the Black Sea resort of Sochi for rare talks with Russian leaders.

Mr Pompeo landed in Sochi on Tuesday where he is expected to sit down for talks with Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov before meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

My meetings in #Russia will highlight a number of important topics. On some issues we may agree, on others we may disagree, but when it’s in our national interests, it is our responsibility to find a way forward. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) May 14, 2019

Mr Pompeo and the Russians are expected to discuss arms control, Iran and Syria as well as issues relating to increasingly tense US-Russian relations.

The US secretary of state earlier scrapped the Moscow leg of his trip to stop by Brussels where he had talks with European leaders about the mounting tensions with Iran.

