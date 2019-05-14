News World News

Tuesday 14 May 2019

Mike Pompeo expected to discuss Iran, Syria and arms control in Russia

The US secretary of state is expected to meet President Vladimir Putin in Sochi.

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo (Francisco Seco/AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo has arrived in the Black Sea resort of Sochi for rare talks with Russian leaders.

Mr Pompeo landed in Sochi on Tuesday where he is expected to sit down for talks with Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov before meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

Mr Pompeo and the Russians are expected to discuss arms control, Iran and Syria as well as issues relating to increasingly tense US-Russian relations.

The US secretary of state earlier scrapped the Moscow leg of his trip to stop by Brussels where he had talks with European leaders about the mounting tensions with Iran.

Press Association

