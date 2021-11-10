Migrant groups ‘detained in Poland’ after entering from Belarus

Polish police and border guards stand near the border (Leonid Shcheglov/BelTA/AP)

Two groups of migrants managed to cross the border from Belarus into Poland, but all the people in the groups were detained, Polish authorities said Wednesday.

Poland’s defence ministry also accused Belarusian forces of firing shots into the air in a border area where migrants have set up a makeshift camp.

The ministry posted a video on Twitter with noises of what sounded like shots.

It is impossible to independently verify the information due to a state of emergency in Poland that prevents reporters, activists and any other non-residents from entering a zone along the border.

Expand Close Migrants gather at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus (Leonid Shcheglov/BelTA/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Migrants gather at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus (Leonid Shcheglov/BelTA/AP)

The latest developments come amid the most tense period to date after months of heavy migration on Belarus’ borders with Poland, Lithuania, and to a lesser extent, Latvia.

The European Union has accused the regime of Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko of trying to create instability with a new wave of mass migration to the EU.

EU leaders say Belarus is retaliating for sanctions the bloc imposed on Mr Lukashenko’s authoritarian government over its brutal crackdown on domestic dissent.

Thousands of people were jailed and beaten following months of protests after Mr Lukashenko won a sixth term in a 2020 election that the opposition and the West saw as rigged.