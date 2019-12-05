‘Mighty mice’ on board supply mission to space station

SpaceX has launched a three ton shipment to the International Space Station, including “mighty mice” for a muscle study, a robot sensitive to astronauts’ emotions and a miniature version of a brewery’s malt house.

The Dragon capsule also is delivering holiday treats for the six station residents.

The Falcon rocket blasted off on Thursday from Cape Canaveral, Florida, and then landed on a barge in the Atlantic.

And we have LIFTOFF! 🚀@SpaceX’s #Dragon spacecraft just launched on a mission to deliver more than 5,700 pounds of @ISS_Research, supplies and hardware to the crew aboard the @Space_Station.



While the Falcon is new, the recycled Dragon is making its third flight and should arrive at the space station on Sunday.

This is SpaceX’s 19th supply run for Nasa.

