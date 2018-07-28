News Middle East

Zoo denies it is passing off donkey as zebra

Raf Sanchez

An Egyptian zoo appears to have painted black stripes on a donkey to try to pass it off as a zebra.

The animal at Cairo's International Garden has long pointy ears and a small frame like a donkey.

It also has black stripes across its body but one of the stripes on its face appears to have been smudged. The newly opened zoo insists that the animal is real.

A zoo in Gaza revealed in the past that it had painted two donkeys because it was too difficult to bring actual zebras past the Israeli and Egyptian blockade. (©Daily Telegraph, London)

