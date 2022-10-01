‘We can’t eat, we can’t sleep’ - young Iranian woman speaks of fear for her friends as protesters show solidarity in Ireland

Irish Iranians take part in a protest in solidarity with protesters in Iran after young woman Mahsa Amini died after being arrested by 'morality police'. Picture: Dave Conachy

Roza Farahani (30) takes part in a protest in solidarity with protesters in Iran after young woman Mahsa Amini died after being arrested by 'morality police'. Picture: Dave Conachy

Iranians living in Ireland have joined the women-led uprising happening around the world to protest against the death of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old woman who was arrested by ‘morality police’ and died in custody three days later.

Since then women in Iran have been cutting their hair in public in a courageous challenge to the country's strict morality laws, risking imprisonment in doing so, with dozens losing their lives amid a state crackdown on the demonstrations.

In Dublin on Saturday afternoon, over 50 men, women and children chanted ‘One solution: a revolution’ on Dublin’s O’Connell Street as they spoke of their pride for their families and friends in Iran who are protesting - despite the threat of imprisonment and death.

Roza Farahani (30), a young professional who lives in Dublin, spoke of the fear that has gripped the Irish-Iranian community.

“To be honest everyone here today will tell you that for the last two weeks we can’t sleep at night, we can’t eat, we can’t work. Our friends and families are risking their lives every day to protest. They know if they go out they might not come back home,” she said.

“I have a message from one of my friends saying: ‘If you don’t hear from me for three days, say my name to the police’.

“The internet has been cut. So if they manage to find the internet they send videos and I can see them on the street, and in the background you can hear the government shooting. It is so painful to watch.”

Expand Close Irish Iranians take part in a protest in solidarity with protesters in Iran after young woman Mahsa Amini died after being arrested by 'morality police'. Picture: Dave Conachy / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Irish Iranians take part in a protest in solidarity with protesters in Iran after young woman Mahsa Amini died after being arrested by 'morality police'. Picture: Dave Conachy

Officially at least 41 people have died since the protests began. However, sources say the real figure is higher. Norway-based group Iran Human Rights (IHR) says the death toll was at least 57.

However, the ongoing internet blackouts are making it difficult to confirm fatalities.

Meanwhile, protests have spread to scores of cities around the world following the death of Mahsa Amini. The 22-year-old was with her brother at a train station in Tehran when she was stopped by the ‘morality police’.

She was accused of not complying with the country’s headdress rules, detained, and three days later she was dead.

While the government claimed she had underlying health conditions, her family and thousands of protesters believe she was killed.

Meanwhile, Ms Farahani says she left Iran so she could have freedom in a Western democracy.

“I had a chance to leave. Some of my friend don’t have the opportunity,” she said.

She said she has been telling her friends not to give up hope - that their courage is causing a ripple affect around the world.

“We are telling them that from Australia to America people are standing up for you,” she said.

“They have said to me we won’t give up and they will keep taking to the streets - even if the police threaten to kill them. They will fight for freedom.”