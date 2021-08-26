Warning of terror threat at Kabul airport amid pleas for families left behind in Afghanistan

Australian citizens and visa holders travel to the Australian Defence Force's main operating base in the Middle East region, onboard a Royal Australian Air Force C-17A Globemaster III aircraft, after evacuating from Afghanistan August 22, 2021. SGT Glen McCarthy/ Australia's Department of Defence/Handout via REUTERS

Australian citizens and visa holders, along with Australian Defence Force personnel (ADF), onboard the Royal Australian Air Force C-17A Globemaster, wait to depart Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 20, 2021. SGT Glen McCarthy/ Australia's Department of Defence/Handout via REUTERS

Australian citizens and visa holders prepare to board the Royal Australian Air Force C-17A Globemaster III aircraft, as Australian Army infantry personnel provide security and assist with cargo, at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 22, 2021. SGT Glen McCarthy/ Australia's Department of Defence/Handout via REUTERS

The Royal Australian Air Force Air Load Team assist evacuees into their seats on board the Royal Australian Air Force C-17A Globemaster III aircraft, prior to departing Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 22, 2021. SGT Glen McCarthy/ Australia's Department of Defence/Handout via REUTERS

A British man who fled Afghanistan with his pregnant wife has begged for help after UK authorities turned his mother and sister away from his evacuation flight.

Mohammad, whose name has been changed to protect his family, arrived at a compound in Kabul for an evacuation flight last week with his wife, who is due to give birth early next year, elderly mother and sister.

The 24-year-old cab driver from London said his mother, in her 70s, persuaded him to go on without her and her daughter after they were refused access by UK authorities.

He has British citizenship and his wife was granted access with him, but his mother and sister were carrying Afghan passports and ID cards.

“They cried, I was crying … I was about to refuse to come (to the UK) when I just look up and my mum told us ‘at least you can go’,” he told the PA news agency.

“I can’t (describe) the feeling… I’m very confused, and life is full of stress.

“I fear for their lives and have not slept for days.”

Mohammad said his mother and sister are alone in the country and there is “no-one to support them to look after them” – adding he fears his sister, in her 20s, will be forced into marriage with a Taliban member.

He added that he was told by the British authorities in Kabul that he could request for their settlement once he had returned to the UK.

In a letter addressed to UK Government officials, shared with PA, Mohammad said: “I have no other family in Afghanistan that could help and support them … I am desperate and you are my only hope.

“I beg the Government to allow them to relocate and move away from Afghanistan as their lives are in danger and there is no possibility of a brighter future for them.

“Our only hope is to seek shelter for them here in the UK … I work full-time and I have a home, and I can attend to all their daily needs.”

In Kabul tonight, British soldiers, diplomats and staff remain at their posts moving heaven and earth to get as many people to safety as they possibly can. This is what courage looks like. Thank you to each and every one of you. https://t.co/WydyvhS5CX — Lisa Nandy (@lisanandy) August 25, 2021

Four months ago the Briton returned to Afghanistan, the nation he fled as a 14-year-old refugee 10 years ago, to help his wife with her English exams after her application for British citizenship failed in September 2020.

“The reason why I left the country was because of (the Taliban)… I lost a member of my family because of them in the past,” he added.

He had he feared he would not be able to get his wife out of the country without a UK passport, but both arrived in the UK last Friday after being evacuated by British authorities.

The couple are now quarantining in a hotel as Afghanistan is on the UK’s coronavirus red list, and will be there until next Tuesday.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “Our staff are working tirelessly to facilitate the swift evacuation of British nationals, Afghan staff and others at risk.

“The scale of the evacuation effort is huge and we have helped more than 10,200 people leave Afghanistan since 13 August.”

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) warned of an “ongoing and high threat of terrorist attack” at Hamid Karzai International Airport on Wednesday night, as officials told UK nationals near the airport to leave and find a place of safety.

Eligible Afghans hoping to seek asylum in the UK would be better off now heading for Afghanistan’s border and trying to make their way to a third country, the Defence Secretary was reported to have told MPs.

Crowding has been a challenge for troops to manage as they attempted to evacuate as many people as possible.

But, now, an attack is feared, prompting instructions to stay away from the airport.

The Guardian reported that the concerns surrounded so-called Islamic State splinter cell, Isis-K, an enemy of the Taliban.

On Sunday, US President Joe Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the threat from the group at the airport was “real, acute” and “persistent”.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace held a briefing with MPs on Wednesday, where he is reported to have said it would be a “better option” for those who still need to leave the country to travel across the border.

The Government has previously said it will increase diplomatic support in neighbouring countries to process refugees who escape from Afghanistan.

On Wednesday, a British Army medic spoke of the situation at the airport.

Lieutenant Colonel Benjamin Caesar, a trauma and orthopaedic surgeon from 16 Medical Regiment, Royal Army Medical Corps, has been based at Kabul airport and had treated gunshot injuries, flashbang injuries, and people who have been crushed in the crowd.

“There have also been an unexpectedly high number of children being passed to us and being dealt with by the hospital,” Lt Col Caesar said.

Viral images have shown babies and young children being handed over to troops by desperate parents, often over walls topped with barbed wire.

Lt Col Caesar said: “The numbers of people coming through went probably much higher than we anticipated, I don’t think anyone foresaw the crushing sea of humanity at the gate and how they were going to be affected by the situation.”

The warning to stay away from Kabul airport is a change in tone from a week ago when Boris Johnson said the situation had been stabilising.

Latest figures from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) showed that 11,474 people had been able to leave the country since the evacuation mission Operation Pitting began on August 13.

This includes embassy staff, British nationals, those eligible under the Afghan relocation and assistance policy (Arap) programme, as well as some evacuees from allied countries.

But the end of the operation is rapidly approaching after US President Joe Biden rejected calls from Boris Johnson and other allies to delay his August 31 withdrawal date for the remaining US troops, who are providing security at Kabul airport.

Nearly 2,000 Afghan interpreters and other staff who worked for Britain still need to be evacuated from Afghanistan.

They have been assessed as eligible under the Afghan relocations and assistance policy (Arap) and have passed security checks but remain on the ground, the PA news agency understands.

An unidentified number of “special cases” may also be eligible for evacuation, such as LGBTQ advocates, judges and human rights activists.

The MoD said the UK has evacuated almost 7,000 Afghan individuals and their families so far.

The number of British citizens who still need evacuation, as well as those who hold dual citizenship, also remained unclear.

A timetable for British troops to halt evacuations and begin their own exit has not been set out but is likely to come ahead of the departure of their US counterparts.