The US yesterday announced a 120-hour ceasefire by Turkey in north-east Syria to allow Kurdish fighters to withdraw from the region, effectively endorsing the aims of the Turkish offensive.

US backs down on sanctions as Turkey agrees Syria ceasefire

Mike Pence, the US vice-president, said that the Trump administration had also agreed not to implement the "massive" new sanctions it had been threatening over the assault and even promised to lift those imposed this week if the ceasefire holds.

Turkey has committed to a permanent ceasefire after the Kurdish retreat, but has made no promises to withdraw its fighters.

The deal was struck after Mr Pence and Mike Pompeo, the US secretary of state, held face-to-face talks with Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish president, in Ankara.

He was forced to fend off accusations that the deal amounted to a "second betrayal" of the Kurds.

A Turkish official told reporters that Turkey "got exactly what we wanted out of the meeting".

Kurdish forces were not party to the agreement, though Mr Pence said that America had already begun to facilitate the withdrawal of Kurdish militia, the YPG.

Mr Trump last night endorsed the deal from afar, tweeting that it was "good news" and adding: "Millions of lives will be saved!"

He went on: "This deal could never have been made three days ago. There needed to be some 'tough' love in order to get it done. Great for everybody. Proud of all!"

Mevlut Cavusoglu, the foreign minister, said the country's military operation would only fully be halted once all Kurdish forces had gone.

At the heart of the agreement is a 20-mile wide strip of Syrian land that borders Turkey that had been held by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, and where Turkey has said it wants to create a "safe zone", free of Kurdish forces.

Mr Pence said in Ankara that America supports Mr Erdogan's plan to turn the area into a "safe zone".

He also claimed to have talked to YPG leaders, who had "greatly welcomed" the deal.

Turkish officials questioned Mr Pence's claim that they had agreed not to invade the Kurdish-held city of Kobani, saying no guarantees had been agreed on that subject.

Mr Pence said that Mr Trump had been threatening "massive" sanctions on Turkey if no ceasefire was agreed.

Mr Trump's agreement to reverse even the sanctions applied this week, which targeted Turkish cabinet members and was done amid intense pressure from Congress, could provoke a backlash in Washington.

Mr Trump defended his move to withdraw the US from the region on Wednesday as "strategically brilliant".

The agreement came the day after copies of a letter that Mr Trump sent to Mr Erdogan last week were released by the White House.

Written in colloquial language, it used a combination of exhortation laced with threats to persuade Mr Erdogan to reverse a decision to invade Syria that the Turkish leader told Mr Trump about in an October 6 phone call.

"Let's work out a good deal!" Mr Trump began. "You don't want to be responsible for slaughtering thousands of people, and I don't want to be responsible for destroying the Turkish economy - and I will."

He went on: "I have worked hard to solve some of your problems. Don't let the world down. You can make a great deal."

The president said he was enclosing a letter from the commander of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, Gen Mazloum Kobani Abdi, that included offers of important concessions.

"History will look upon you favourably if you get this done the right and humane way. It will look upon you forever as the devil if good things don't happen.

"Don't be a tough guy. Don't be a fool!" said Mr Trump, before signing off with: "I will call you later."

Turkish officials confirmed the letter was genuine and said Mr Erdogan simply threw the letter in the bin and ordered the attack to begin.

A Reuters cameraman along the Turkish border with Syria said clashes continued around the border town of Ras al Ain yesterday and that Turkish warplanes were flying overhead after a lull in fighting overnight.

Ankara had previously said it had taken control of Ras al-Ain and Tel Abyad, two key towns along the border.

Syrian troops accompanied by Russian forces have meanwhile entered Kobani, a strategic border city and a potential flashpoint for a wider conflict.

