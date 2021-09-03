US and the Taliban ‘may co-ordinate’ to fight Islamic State

The United States’ top military official has said it is “possible” that it will co-ordinate with the Taliban in the fight against Islamic State, although he declined to make predictions about potential collaboration with Afghanistan’s new rulers, who could soon announce a government.

“We don’t know what the future of the Taliban is, but I can tell you from personal experience that this is a ruthless group from the past, and whether or not they change remains to be seen,” said

General Mark A Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. “In war, you do what you must, even if it is not what you necessarily want to do.”

American military commanders worked with the Taliban to facilitate the evacuation of more than 124,000 people from Afghanistan in recent weeks.

Both the US and the Taliban share a common threat in Islamic State, which was responsible for an attack outside Kabul airport last week that killed 13 US service members and more than 170 civilians.

A Taliban spokesman yesterday said China is its “principal partner” in the international community. Zabihullah Mujahid claimed that Beijing was “ready to invest in and reconstruct” Afghanistan, as he set out hopes that China would provide a gateway into global markets.

His remarks offer the clearest map to date of the diplomatic direction in which the Taliban are turning, as well as how they intend to solve the economic crisis crippling Afghanistan.

Mr Mujahid said China would revive Afghan copper mining and production, as he expressed admiration for the One Belt One Road project under which China extends significant loans to other countries to invest in infrastructure.

Western critics have framed the initiative as a debt trap that helps Beijing extend geopolitical influence, a claim rejected by Chinese leaders.

The senior Taliban official’s remarks came after Dominic Raab, the UK foreign secretary, declared earlier in the day that Britain “will not be recognising the Taliban any time in the foreseeable future”.

Meanwhile, Afghan women marched in protest to demand the Taliban take heed of females’ opinions when they form a new government, in a rare public show of dissent against the fundamentalist group’s vision for Afghanistan.

Three dozen carrying placards, reading “Don’t be scared, we are all together” and “No government will last without the support of women”, marched in the western city of Herat yesterday morning.

“We’ve worked hard for years to achieve and maintain our rights, abandoning them now is impossible,” one woman shouted through a megaphone. The Taliban are to ban women from serving at ministerial level in the new administration, but may allow them to serve in more junior positions.

The group is committed to women’s rights “within the framework of Sharia law”, but has not articulated what that means in practice.

Many Afghan women say the imposition of arbitrary and impossible-to-meet “religious” conditions have already effectively banned them from working or studying.

Elsewhere, senior officials have said the European Union must set up its own rapid reaction military force after the fall of Afghanistan.

The US-led evacuation from Kabul has led to calls for an EU unit of up to 20,000 troops able to deploy quickly across the globe.

Senior EU figures said the chaotic military exit from Afghanistan proved the bloc had to be able to act independently from the US and flex its geopolitical muscles – but the idea is divisive.

“It’s clear that the need for more European defence has never been more evident than today after the events in Afghanistan,” Josep Borrell, the EU foreign policy chief, said at the start of a two-day meeting of defence ministers in Slovenia. “Sometimes something happens that pushes history, it creates a breakthrough and I think that the Afghanistan event of this summer is one of these cases,” he said.

© Washington Post