Uproar as Pakistan leader Imran Khan dodges a vote of no confidence and dissolves parliament

Pakistani politicians walk to the parliament house building to cast their vote on a motion of no confidence to oust prime minister Imran Khan. Photo: REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Supporters carry signs as they chant slogans accusing the US of plotting to overthrow Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan. Photo: REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan dissolved the national assembly and told the country to prepare for polls. Photo: REUTERS/Saiyna Bashir

Pakistan has been plunged into political uncertainty after the prime minister dodged a no-confidence vote against him and instead dissolved parliament to call fresh elections.

Imran Khan sidestepped the widely predicted demise of his premiership when the deputy speaker unexpectedly refused to accept the motion against him, causing uproar in the chamber.

The former cricketer then dissolved the national assembly and told the country to prepare for polls, repeating his accusation that the motion against him was a foreign plot.

Mr Khan told the nation minutes after his reprieve: “I ask people to prepare for the next elections. Thank God, a conspiracy to topple the government has failed.”

The move set up a constitutional battle with his opponents, who immediately called on the country’s supreme court to reinstate the no-confidence motion.

Shehbaz Sharif, opposition leader in the assembly, accused the prime minister of “nothing short of a high treason”.

He said: “Imran Khan has pushed the country into anarchy. Mr Khan and his cohort will not be allowed to go scot-free.

“There will be consequences for the blatant and brazen violation of the constitution. I hope the supreme court will play its role to uphold the constitution.”

After a day of high political drama, it was unclear whether Mr Khan’s gambit would save him. The chief justice said the supreme court would hear arguments from both sides today.

“This is an urgent matter,” said chief justice Umar Ata Bandial. “Notices are issued to all political parties and state functionaries.” A minister meanwhile said elections would be held within 90 days.

Mr Khan’s parliamentary support has dwindled in recent weeks, with a stream of desertions and defections. His opponents were last week convinced they had acquired enough support to unseat him.

Mr Khan has meanwhile denounced the attempt to force him out as a foreign conspiracy abetted by local traitors.

He has suggested Washington wants him forced out because it is angry at his determination to pursue an independent foreign policy and maintain good ties with China and Russia.

A US spokesman said there was “no truth” to such allegations. “We respect and support Pakistan’s constitutional process and the rule of law.”

The 69-year-old Khan, a national cricketing hero, had been widely expected to lose the vote and be replaced by the opposition’s Mr Sharif.

Yet when the session began, Fawad Chaudhry, the information minister, asked the deputy speaker to dismiss the motion, alleging it was the result of collusion with foreign powers seeking “regime change”.

The deputy speaker, Qasim Khan Suri – a close ally of the prime minister – said the minister raised “valid” points, adding that “no foreign power should be allowed to topple an elected government through a conspiracy”.

He rejected the motion and adjourned parliament. Minutes later, Mr Khan made a national address saying he had advised the president to dissolve parliament.

No prime minister has finished a full five-year term since Pakistan’s independence from Britain in 1947, and generals on several occasions have ruled the country, which is perennially at odds with fellow nuclear-armed neighbour India. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

