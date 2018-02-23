U.N. Security Council to vote today on demand for 30-day Syria truce

The vote comes as warplanes pounded eastern Ghouta, the last rebel enclave near Syria's capital, for a fifth day running. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed on Wednesday for an immediate end to "war activities" there.

Russia on Thursday proposed amendments to the resolution drafted by Sweden and Kuwait, arguing that the language was unrealistic and that the 15-member Security Council could not simply impose a truce on Syria without consulting the parties.

It was not immediately clear what changes were made to the text. The council is due to vote at 11 a.m. (1600 GMT) on Friday, said Kuwait's U.N. mission, president of the council for February.