UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has stressed the need to prevent the situation in Syria from "spiralling out of control".

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has stressed the need to prevent the situation in Syria from "spiralling out of control".

UN Secretary-General warns of need to stop Syria situation 'spiralling out of control'

Guterres expressed regret on Wednesday that the UN Security Council had been unable to reach agreement on the issue of chemical weapons in Syria.

He said he had called the ambassadors of the five veto-wielding permanent council nations - the US, Russia, China, Britain and France - "to reiterate my deep concern about the risks of the current impasse". He also renewed his "outrage" at reports of continued chemical weapons use in Syria.

President Donald Trump should steer clear of any military action involving Syria and avoid a nuclear attack at all costs, former president Jimmy Carter has said. "I pray that he would keep our country at peace and not exaggerate or exacerbate the challenges that come up with North Korea, in Russia or in Syria," Carter said in an interview on Wednesday.

"I hope he realises very profoundly as I did, and as other presidents have done, that any nuclear exchange could involve catastrophe for all human beings." The 93-year-old added that even a lesser military attack "is a dangerous thing" that can spiral out of control.

His remarks came after Trump said he was considering military action against Syria in response to a suspected chemical attack on civilians. Russia has countered that such a move would have "grave repercussions".

Press Association