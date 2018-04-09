News Middle East

Monday 9 April 2018

UK and U.S. say suspected Syria gas attack bears hallmarks of Assad government

A girl looks on following alleged chemical weapons attack, in what is said to be Douma, Syria in this still image from video obtained by Reuters on April 8, 2018. White Helmets/Reuters

William James

Britain and the United States agreed on Monday that a suspected poison gas attack in Syria bears the hallmarks of previous chemical weapons attacks carried out by Bashar al-Assad's Syrian government, a statement from the British foreign office said.

Following a telephone call between British foreign minister Boris Johnson and acting U.S. Secretary of State John Sullivan, a spokeswoman said:

"The Foreign Secretary and Acting Secretary of State agreed that, based on current media reports and reports from those on the ground, this attack bore hallmarks of previous chemical weapons attacks by the Assad regime.

"They reiterated their commitment to standing up for the Chemical Weapons Convention and to ensuring that those responsible for this horrific attack are held to account."

Reuters

