Two protesters in western Iran 'killed at night rally'

Two protesters are said to have been killed at a rally in Iran amid a wave of spontaneous protests over the country's weak economy.

Two protesters are said to have been killed at a rally in Iran amid a wave of spontaneous protests over the country's weak economy.

A semi-official news agency in the country has quoted a government official as saying the protesters were killed at a rally overnight.

The Mehr news agency reported on Sunday that the protesters were killed in Doroud, in Iran's Lorestan province. Mehr quoted Habibollah Khojastepour, the security deputy of Lorestan's governor, as saying an illegal gathering in Doroud took place on Saturday night and ignited clashes.

He said "two of our dear Doroudi citizens were killed," without elaborating on the cause of death. The reported deaths came as protests swept into the capital Tehran on Saturday.

College students and others chanted against the government just hours after hard-liners held their own rally in support of the Islamic Republic's clerical establishment. The demonstrations appear to be the largest to strike the Islamic Republic since the protests that followed the country's disputed 2009 presidential election.

Thousands already have taken to the streets of cities across Iran, beginning at first on Thursday in Mashhad, the country's second-largest city and a holy site for Shiite pilgrims. The protests in the Iranian capital, as well as President Donald Trump tweeting about them, raised the stakes. It also apparently forced state television to break its silence, acknowledging it had not reported on them on orders from security officials.

"Counterrevolution groups and foreign media are continuing their organised efforts to misuse the people's economic and livelihood problems and their legitimate demands to provide an opportunity for unlawful gatherings and possibly chaos," state TV said.

The protests appeared to be sparked by social media posts and a surge in prices of basic food supplies, like eggs and poultry.

Officials and state media made a point on Saturday of saying Iranians have the right to protest and have their voices heard on social issues. However, protesters in Tehran on Saturday chanted against high-ranking government officials and made other political statements, according to the semi-official Fars news agency.

Hundreds of students and others joined a new economic protest at Tehran University, with riot police massing at the school's gates as they shut down surrounding roads. Social media videos purport to show clashes between protesters and police in several areas. At least 50 protesters have been arrested since Thursday, authorities said.

State TV also said some protesters chanted the name of Iran's one-time shah, who fled into exile just before its 1979 Islamic Revolution. Many in Iran are learning about the protests and sharing images of them through Telegram, a mobile phone messaging app popular among the country's 80 million people. Earlier on Saturday, hard-liners rallied across the country to support Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and others.

The rallies, scheduled weeks earlier, commemorated a mass 2009 pro-government rally challenging those who rejected the re-election of hard-line President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad amid fraud allegations. State TV aired live the pro-government "Nine Dey Epic" rallies, named for the date on the Iranian calendar the 2009 protests took place. The footage showed people waving flags and carrying banners bearing Mr Khamenei's image. In Tehran, some 4,000 people gathered at the Musalla prayer ground in central Tehran for the rally.

They called for criminal trials for Mir Hossein Mousavi and Mahdi Karroubi, leaders in the 2009 protests who have been under house arrest since 2011. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, whose administration struck the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, campaigned on freeing the men, though they remain held. Iran's economy has improved since the nuclear deal, which saw Iran limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the end of some of the international sanctions that crippled its economy.

Tehran now sells its oil on the global market and has signed deals for tens of billions of dollars of Western aircraft. That improvement has not reached the average Iranian, however. Unemployment remains high. Official inflation has crept up to 10% again. A recent increase in egg and poultry prices by as much as 40%, which a government spokesman has blamed on a cull over avian flu fears, appears to have been the spark for the economic protests.

While police have arrested some protesters, the Revolutionary Guard and its affiliates have not intervened as they have in other unauthorised demonstrations since the 2009 election.

Press Association