A Taliban fighter stands guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. A panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul's international airport killed several Afghan civilians in the crowds, the British military said Sunday, showing the danger still posed to those trying to flee the Taliban's takeover of the country. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

People evacuated from Kabul arrive at Hindon Air force base near New Delhi, India. Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. A special military flight carrying 168 people, which include 107 Indian nationals and 61 others, landed at Hindon Air force base near New Delhi, according to the External Affairs Ministry spokesman. (AP Photo)

Two more Irish citizens have been evacuated from Afghanistan, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has confirmed.

This means that Irish eight citizens have now left the country since the Taliban took control, but another 34 remain – 23 adults and 11 dependants.

Pressure is mounting on an international effort to evacuate people from Afghanistan, in a situation that Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has described as a “very volatile and concerning”.

He said the Department of Foreign Affairs’ current priority is to get Irish citizens out of Afghanistan.

Mr Coveney said the situation at Kabul airport continues to be volatile and encouraged Irish citizens not to travel there unless advised to by the Irish embassy.

He told RTE’s This Week programme: “We have 34 Irish citizens remaining to be evacuated, 23 of them are adults and 11 are dependants.

“There are now eight Irish citizens have got out on various different flights and the remaining 34 are a mixture of Irish-only citizens who are largely working with NGOs or the UN and then a number of Afghan-Irish citizens, who are Irish citizens but originally from Afghanistan who have returned to visit family.

“We are fully committed to all 34; we are staying in close contact with them through the embassy in Abu Dhabi. They are getting regular updates in terms of advice because it is a very difficult and fluid situation.”

Mr Coveney added: “The situation at the airport yesterday was really chaotic and on the outskirts of the airport it was very tragic – a number of people were killed in crowds being crushed.

“The advice to citizens is to listen to the advice they are getting from our embassy team and not to travel to the airport without instruction or advice to do that.

“This is a very difficult and complicated situation for all of the countries that are present in Kabul airport trying to get their citizens out.

“We are working with many of them to try to get Irish citizens on planes that are leaving, but for most of yesterday no planes were landing or taking off and no people were able to get into the airport on foot.

“That is currently the situation as of this morning; that may change and we need to be ready to take advantage of an opportunity should it arise to get people out.”

The minister conceded that the window of opportunity to get the remaining citizens out of the country is closing.

“The UK and the US will make their own decisions, but they have been also very helpful in terms of co-operating with us, as indeed have been the French and the Germans,” he said.

“Some of the Irish citizens who have got out in the last 48 hours were on a plane organised by Germany.

“We are working with all of those countries but of course they have their own decisions to make and they have many more citizens than we have in Afghanistan.

“Of course this is a window which is closing and that is why we want to be sure that we can take advantage of any window of opportunity that is available in the coming days to get Irish people and in some cases, their dependants out.

“Of course there is a concern about safety – that is why they want to leave – and no-one really knows what is going to happen in Afghanistan.

“The Taliban leadership… we have seen propaganda from them in the last number of days saying that things will be fine and there is nothing to fear; we have also heard of lots of examples of Taliban inspections in people’s homes, burning of passports. and intimidation. This is a very volatile and concerning situation.”

Mr Coveney said there have been meetings between the foreign affairs and defence departments, assessing the risk in Afghanistan.

“It’s very clear that we would like to welcome Afghan citizens that are at risk in their own country to Ireland, particularly if their family is already here,” he said. “It’s another thing actually facilitating their evacuation and getting them out in the coming days – that’s a real challenge.

“The priority has to be to get Irish citizens out, first and foremost, and then to be as generous as we possibly can in terms of our refugee settlement programme and also family reunification, and we will be generous on both of those accounts.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs and the Department of Defence have been in close contact over the weekend, said Minister Coveney, with multiple meetings taking place to assess the risk on the ground and to examine how they can be most effective at getting Irish people out as quickly as possible.

Meanwhile, the UK pledged its “complete support” to the US if Joe Biden opts to extend the deadline for withdrawing troops from Afghanistan, as the evacuation situation in Kabul worsened.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said seven Afghan civilians had died in the chaotic crowds outside the city’s international airport.

“Our sincere thoughts are with the families of the seven Afghan civilians who have sadly died in crowds in Kabul,” said a spokesman.

“Conditions on the ground remain extremely challenging but we are doing everything we can to manage the situation as safely and securely as possible.”

It comes as Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, in what is likely to be seen as a plea to Washington, said “no nation will be able to get everyone out” of the Taliban-controlled country, with US President Joe Biden’s August 31 target date making the rescue mission even more time-pressured.

Writing in the Mail on Sunday, the Cabinet minister said: “If the US timetable remains, we have no time to lose to get the majority of the people waiting out.

“Perhaps the Americans will be permitted to stay longer, and they will have our complete support if they do.”

Relations between the UK and US are under strain, with former prime minister Tony Blair – who was in Downing Street when Britain sent troops into Afghanistan 20 years ago in the wake of 9/11 – accusing Mr Biden of deciding to pull out of the central Asian country with “little or no consultation”, branding the move “imbecilic”.

According to the Sunday Times, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab – who is once again in the spotlight over his decision to remain on holiday as the Taliban advanced on Kabul – is seeking to speak to his opposite number, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, to discuss extending the end-of-the-month deadline.

Mr Wallace confirmed there were “too many people in the airport” on Saturday, forcing the US side of the operation to suspend access.

There were further worrying reports about the treatment of Britons and Afghans who supported UK efforts in the country who are trying to escape.

Shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy shared a letter on social media that she had sent Mr Raab about the “crisis” facing evacuees, as she sought additional assistance for those on the ground.

The senior Opposition figure said Labour MPs have been hearing of people being “shot at, beaten and raped” while they wait to be called forward at the airport, while the Baron Hotel in the city, where many British nationals are being told to go for processing, is being blockaded by the Taliban.

Ms Nandy asked whether Nato allies could put in place a “military policing operation” at the gates of Hamid Karzai International Airport or within the internal processing zone to protect those waiting.

Meanwhile, the US embassy in Afghanistan recommended US citizens avoid travelling to Kabul airport “because of potential security threats outside the gates” being linked to the so-called Islamic State.

Sir Laurie Bristow, the British ambassador to Afghanistan who has stayed in the capital to help process applications, said the rescue effort was “without a doubt the biggest international challenge I have worked on as a diplomat”.

The Ministry of Defence confirmed that the Operation Pitting evacuation mission is being supported by 1,000 British troops – including Paras from 16 Air Assault Brigade – with nearly 4,000 people repatriated from Afghanistan since August 13.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands will increase its military presence in Afghanistan to help with efforts to evacuate people from the country, the Dutch defence ministry said on Sunday.

An unspecified number of troops will be sent to help the 62 Dutch special forces already at Kabul airport to secure airplanes, protect people trying to flee Afghanistan and help embassy staff.

The Dutch government said earlier its entire local embassy staff of 207 and their families had left Afghanistan and were on their way to the Netherlands, after they had been unable to reach the airport for days due to the chaos outside the gates.

There are still over 700 Dutch citizens in Afghanistan waiting to be evacuated, Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag said on Friday, while numerous Afghans could be eligible for asylum in the Netherlands if they manage to get there.

The Dutch are running flights with two C-130 military planes and are in the process of evacuating a group of around 1,000 Afghans, including those who worked for the Netherlands as translators, and their families.

Responding to demands in parliament, the government last week said it would also try to evacuate Afghans whose lives may be threatened because of their ties to Dutch media or aid missions in the country.

Additional reporting: PA