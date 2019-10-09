Turkish military operation into Syria has started - Erdogan announces

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced that a Turkish military operation into Syria has started.

Mr Erdogan said on his official Twitter account that the operation, named "Peace Spring", has begun.

He said the operation aims to eradicate "the threat of terror" against Turkey.

Earlier, Turkish television reports said Turkish jets had bombed Syrian Kurdish positions across the border from Turkey.

The secretary-general of Nato has urged Turkey not to "further destabilise the region" through its military action in northern Syria.

Jens Stoltenberg told a news conference in Rome that Turkey, a Nato ally, "has legitimate security concerns", having suffered "horrendous terrorist attacks" and hosting thousands of refugees.

He said Nato has been informed about Turkey's ongoing operation in northern Syria.

He added: "It is important to avoid actions that may further destabilise the region, escalate tensions and cause more human suffering."

He said Turkey should act with "restraint" and any action should be "proportionate".

Mr Stoltenberg will discuss the military action with Turkey's leader on Friday in Istanbul.

